Freedom Holding Corp. Begins Trading on the KASE

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCQX: FRHC) (the "Company") today announced that the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has approved Freedom Holding Corp. common shares for listing on the exchange. The shares are traded on the KASE Alternative market under the symbol US_FRHC. The KASE Alternative Market trading operates weekdays from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Astana Local time (GMT +6; EST +11).

Company CEO, Timur Turlov, stated, "Trading our share on the KASE is a logical step for us. Currently, we are among the leading professional participants on the exchange and act as market makers for many of the prominent companies listed on the exchange. We expect that listing our shares on the KASE will provide valuable support to our shareholders and brokerage clientele as well as increase our exposure to many regional investors interested in following our growth and performance as a KASE-listed company."

About the KASE

The KASE was established in 1993 and is currently the leading stock exchange in Central Asian region. It operates under a license issued by the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The exchange is an affiliate member of the World Federation of Exchanges and member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges. The exchange operates multiple financial markets including an equity and corporate bond market, government securities market, foreign exchange market, repo transaction market and derivatives market.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company is a professional participant of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Moscow Exchange (MOEX), the Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB) the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent (UZSE) and the Ukrainian Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with executive office locations in Russia and the United States. The Company operates more than 48 branch offices in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus.

The Company's common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., the world's largest electronic marketplace for broker-dealers to trade unlisted stocks. Investors are able to view Real Time Level II stock quotes for the Company at: http://www.otcmarkets.com.

