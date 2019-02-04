Danish based mobile-tech company, Calldorado, have today announced their second major acquisition in the space of just one year, by confirming that established Austrian caller ID technology company, Adaffix, will now become part of their growing portfolio. The move comes less than 12 months after Calldorado, which is heading into its third year of operation, acquired app publishing house CIAmedia in early 2018.

Strengthening Calldorado's position in the evolving mobile ecosystem.

The acquisition will serve to strengthen Calldorado's position in the growing mobile ecosystem by extending its service reach to network operators. Adaffix GmbH develops and supplies caller identification solutions for mobile network operators and their flagship technology, NameThatNumber, improves mobile users' missed call experience.

The NameThatNumber technology enriches Call Completion notifications by identifying missed calls and adding the caller details to the missed-call notification SMS providing users with relevant information when missing a call.

"Adaffix is a perfect match for Calldorado based on their vision and technical expertise. We live in an information-age where consumers are demanding a greater amount of detailed knowledge than ever before". Says Claudia Dreier-Poepperl, CEO and Founder of Calldorado. "The NameThatNumber product for network operators compliments Calldorado's current call enrichment offering for app publishers and extends our reach in the mobile ecosystem in very fitting and natural way."

About Calldorado

Calldorado enables app owners to become successful by improving the lifetime value of app users. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, but its reach is global, supporting app publishers from all over the world. Following the acquisition of CIAmedia in early 2018, Calldorado has extended its reach and influence in the mobile app ecosystem, managing its own portfolio of apps and acquiring apps from 3rd party publishers.

