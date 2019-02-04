Harvia Oyj: Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 on Thursday, 14 February 2019 at around 9.00 a.m. EET

HARVIA PLC PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 4, 2019 AT 2:00 P.M. EET

Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2018, on Thursday, 14 February 2019 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material in Finnish and English will be available at https://www.harvia.fi/en/investors/ (https://www.harvia.fi/en/investors/).

Analyst, investor and press briefing

Harvia will hold an analyst, investor and press conference on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time, at Allas Sea Pool, Smart & Clean Showroom (address Katajanokanlaituri, Helsinki, Finland). The conference will be held in English. The conference will be hosted by Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen.

The conference can be followed as a webcast, accessible at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2018-results/register (https://harvia.videosync.fi/2018-results/register) . You can also participate by calling:

FI: +358 9 8171 03 10

SE: +46 8 5664 26 51

UK: +443 333000804

US: +1 6319131422

PIN: 32075725#

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions in Finnish and English. A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website.

HARVIA PLC

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi , tel. +358 40 505 0440

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product offering are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product offering strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market, of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue amounted to EUR 60.1 million in 2017, its operating profit was EUR 9.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 10.7 million during the same period. The company employs some 365 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more www.harvia.fi (http://www.harvia.fi/)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Harvia Oyj via Globenewswire

