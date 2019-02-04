Olvi Oyj: Olvi plc: Notification of Manager's Transactions

Olvi plc: Notification of Managers' Transactions
Olvi Group's Board of Directors has launched a share-based incentive plan for key personnel on their meeting on 26 November 2018. The performance period of the plan is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. The plan includes approximately 50 key employees. Olvi plc acquired treasury shares on the authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2018 during the period of 11 December 2018 to 17 January 2019. The key employees have subscripted the shares from the company on the average price of the acquisition.
By virtue of the decision, shares have been subscripted as follows:
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer:
|Hortling Pia
|Person's position within the issuer:
|Public Relationship and Purchasing Director
|Name of issuer:
|Olvi plc
|Issuer's LEI code:
|7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55
|Notification type:
|Initial notification
|Reference number:
|7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20190201112953_2
|Transaction date:
|01.02.2019
|Nature of the transaction:
|OTHER (participating to share-based incentive plan, subscription of shares)
|Instrument:
|SHARE
|Instrument identification:
|OLVAS
|ISIN code of instrument:
|FI0009900401
|Transaction details:
|Volume: 1500
|Unit price: 32.35470 euro
|Number of transactions:
|1
|Aggregated transactions:
|Volume: 1500
|Average price: 32.35470 euro
OLVI PLC
Board of Directors
Further information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc
Phone +358 290 00 1050, +358 400 203 600
