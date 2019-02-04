Alimera Sciences, Inc.: Alimera Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 18, 2019

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 after the close of the financial markets on Monday, February 18th.
An accompanying conference call will be hosted by Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer and Phil Jones, Chief Financial Officer to discuss the results. The call will be held at 9:00AM ET on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.
Conference Details
Conference Date: Tuesday, February 19th, 2019, 9:00AM ET
Conference Dial-In: 877.269.7756
International Dial-In: 201.689.7817
Conference Call Name: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Call
Webcast Registration:Click here
Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.alimerasciences.com, in the "Investor Relations" section.
About Alimera Sciences, Inc.
Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.
