Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)- Forth Dimension Displays Limited, (ForthDD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kopin Corporation, announced today that it is collaborating with VividQ on holographic 3D in mixed reality headsets that provide real depth perception. VividQ, based in London and Cambridge, England offers algorithms to generate full colour 3D holographic images in real time using phase modulation technology. ForthDD is a manufacturer of fast high-resolution Spatial Light Modulators (SLMs) based on ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon designed to offer phase modulation at speeds well below 1 ms.

Augmented Reality (AR) and the related areas of Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) are widely seen as the next step in interaction with digital information. However, there are still several challenging issues, especially the representation of true 3D imagery. AR headsets today are largely unable to display images across more than two distinct focal planes. This causes virtual objects to jump in the viewer's perception when they move across varying depths. It also triggers nausea due to the lack of correct eye convergence, as there is a gap between the position of an object expected by the human visual system and the actual position in the virtual image. Computer-generated holography (CGH) with true 3D imagery will eliminate the nausea caused by this accommodation-vergence conflict.

Darran Milne, CEO of VividQ said, "VividQ's engine for real-time 3D hologram generation finally allows CGH to break out of the lab to be used in consumer devices like mixed reality headsets or head-up displays. We are committed to becoming the software foundation that powers the first generation of true holographic 3D display devices. To demonstrate the huge potential of this technology, we have recently created the world's first fully holographic MR headset, which we will be showcasing at SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco, 5-7 February 2019."

"The key differentiator in these headsets is that ForthDD's SLMs are used as phase modulators, not amplitude modulators," said Greg Truman, CEO of ForthDD. "CGH relies on the SLM modulating the phase of incoming laser light and projecting diffracted light into the user's eye. Unlike microdisplays using amplitude modulation, CGH shows true 3D natural vision-like overlay of imagery in AR headsets. Our 2048 x 1536 pixel QXGA SLM is a fast switching, all digital, high performance reflective SLM product designed for binary phase modulation. In real-time holography applications, ForthDD's Time Domain Imaging technology and CGH-specific image generation are successfully combined and delivered."

About Forth Dimension Displays Limited

Forth Dimension Displays has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Kopin Corporation since its acquisition in January 2011. Based in Dalgety Bay, Scotland, UK, the company focuses on the design, development, manufacture and sale of microdisplays and SLMs for professional and technical markets. One of its major markets over the past 20 years is creating reliable near-to-eye solutions with its customers. More details on ForthDD's website at www.forthdd.com

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About VividQ

VividQ is a UK-based software company with world-leading expertise in 3D holography: the next generation display technology. VividQ offers the complete platform to power full 3D holographic display in AR headsets, Head-Up Displays and beyond. The company's proprietary software engine Core makes holography a viable commercial display solution for the first time. Since its inception in February 2017, VividQ has worked with largest consumer electronics and embedded systems manufacturers around the world. Learn more at www.vivid-q.com

