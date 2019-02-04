BGC Partners' Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, February 14, 2019

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its fourth quarter 2018 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC Earnings Conference Call Details

BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 14, 2019. BGC's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com (a PDF version and Excel financial tables)

http://ir.bgcpartners.com/news-releases (a PDF version and Excel financial tables)

http://bgcpartners.com/category/bgc-releases/ (PDF only)

BGC will host a conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) WHAT: Fourth Quarter 2018 financial results conference call WHEN: Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.bgcpartners.com HOW: A list of minimum system requirements can be found here: http://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. Additionally, call participants may dial in with the following information:

LIVE CALL:

Date - Start Time: 2/14/2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-844-309-0609 International Dial In: 1-574-990-9937 Passcode: 428-9425



REPLAY:

Available From - To: 2/14/2019 1:00 p.m. ET - 2/21/2019 1:00 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-855-859-2056 International Dial In: 1-404-537-3406 Passcode: 428-9425

Newmark Earnings Conference Call Details

BGC spun off all of the shares of its former subsidiary Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark") held by BGC to the stockholders of BGC on November 30, 2018 (the "Spin-Off" or "Distribution").1 Although BGC did not own any shares of Newmark as of December 31, 2018, Newmark's results are included in BGC's consolidated results as BGC's Real Estate Services segment for all periods through the November 30, 2018 spin-off date. BGC will account for the financial results of Newmark as discontinued operations for all periods presented after November 30, 2018. BGC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick is also the Chairman of Newmark. For investors interested in Newmark's financial results, Newmark's fourth quarter 2018 financial results conference call will take place on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Further details regarding Newmark's fourth quarter results call and release can be found at http://ir.ngkf.com.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group") is a publicly traded company that, through subsidiaries, operates as a full-service commercial real estate services business with a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Under the Newmark Knight Frank name, the investor/owner services and products of Newmark Group's subsidiaries include capital markets (comprised of investment sales and mortgage brokerage), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting. Newmark Group's subsidiaries also offer government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales. Newmark Group's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark Group enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio.

Newmark Group has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark Group's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NMRK". Newmark is a trademark/service mark and/or registered trademark/service mark of Newmark Group and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited. Find out more about Newmark at http://www.ngkf.com/ , https://twitter.com/newmarkkf , https://www.linkedin.com/company/newmark-knight-frank/ , and/or http://ir.ngkf.com/investors/investors-home/default.aspx .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC and Newmark

Statements in this document regarding BGC and Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC and Newmark undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's and Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contacts:

Ujjal Basu Roy (BGCP) or Jason McGruder (BGCP and NMRK)

+1 212-610-2426

1 This includes the shares of Newmark Class A and Class B common stock owned by BGC, as well as the shares of Newmark common stock into which the limited partnership units of Newmark Holdings, L.P. and Newmark Partners, L.P. owned by BGC were exchanged prior to and in connection with the Spin-Off. For more information, see the press release titled "BGC Partners Announces Completion of Spin-Off of Newmark" dated November 30, 2018, and the related filing on Form 8-K filed before market open on December 6, 2018.

