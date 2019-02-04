Transform Banking With Newgen's Easy-to-use BPM Platform at Makeathon 2019, Lagos

LAGOS, Nigeria, February 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Newgen Software, a global provider of banking software solutions, today announced Makeathon 2019, Lagos, Nigeria. The event will focus on creating powerful banking processes using easy-to-use low-code BPM platform - OmniFlow Intelligent Business Process Suite (iBPS).

"Speed is the biggest driver for businesses today. One of the key areas which are priority for CIOs is to enable their businesses to develop process applications rapidly without any dependence on traditional IT. Many of these business requirements can be met with low-code digital platform," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software. "Newgen platforms enable businesses to develop the required business applications faster, giving them the much needed speed to succeed," he added.

Developers and Analysts across banks will participate in the Makeathon contest on 5th February after a brief training session from Newgen Experts on how to use OmniFlow iBPS. Participants will then be asked to create a banking process using the platform as a part of the contest. The designed processes will be evaluated by a panel of judges and winners will receive exciting prizes.

On 6th February, Newgen will host sessions on decoding banking transformation. This will be followed by breakout sessions on customer on-boarding, retail lending, Process insights, RPA and digital sensing. Attendees will also get a demo of Newgen's Banking & Financial Services solutions, which are future-proof and can be tailored as per business requirements.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

