BlueRiver transforms AV system design with Software Defined Video Over Ethernet infrastructure

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, will be displaying its Software Defined Video Over Ethernet(SDVoE) compatible solutions at Integrated Systems Europe in Amsterdam from Feb. 5-8, 2019. Demonstrations of Semtech's BlueRiver technology for SDVoE will be featured at the SDVoE Alliance stand at 3-B150 and showcased in over a dozen member booths at the show.

Software Defined Video Over Ethernet network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches providing substantial cost savings, greater system flexibility and enhanced scalability over traditional circuit-based AV matrix switching solution. Semtech's BlueRiver platform is at the heart of SDVoE-based technology powering over 150 interoperable products, many of which will be on display at ISE. To date, SDVoE-based products have been deployed across a wide range of profession audio/visual (Pro AV) vertical markets, including corporate, industrial, medical, residential, education, signage, hospitality, and entertainment.

Semtech's BlueRiver solutions are one of the industry's first chipsets that are able to transport uncompressed, zero-latency Ultra HD/4K HDR over standard Ethernet. The BlueRiver platform consists of NT1000 and NT2000 AV-over-IP chipsets and a comprehensive software Application Programming Interface (API).

"We look forward to demonstrating how manufacturers of AV distribution and processing equipment needing zero-latency, uncompromised video would benefit from SDVoE," said Kamran Ahmed, General Manager of BlueRiver products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "Our interoperable BlueRiver technology provides OEMs with an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control."

The SDVoE Alliance is a non-profit ecosystem of more than 40-member technology providers. The organization collaborates to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments. The SDVoE Alliance will be sponsoring a variety of in-depth educational sessions at ISE. A full description of topics and registration is available at https://sdvoe.org/events/ise-2019-training-schedule.

About Semtech's BlueRiver Platform

Semtech's BlueRiver platform brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, videowall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology, offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

