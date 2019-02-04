Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 and 12M 2018 Financial Results 04-Feb-2019 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnitogorsk, "4" February 2019 News Release Notice of results Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel works (LSE: MMK) will announce its IFRS results for Q4 and 12M 2018 ended December 31, 2018, on Thursday, February 07, 2019. Conference call will be held the same day at 4.00pm Moscow time, 12.00noon London time, 8.00am New York time. To join the conference call, please dial: United Kingdom Number: +44 (0) 330 336 9128 (Local access) / 0800 358 6377 (Toll free) US Number: +1 929-477-0402 (Local access) / 888-204-4368 (Toll free) Russian Number: +7 495 213 1767 (Local access) / 8 800 500 92 83 (Toll free) Conference ID: 9976452 About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2017, the company produced 12.9 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2017 of USD 7,546 million and EBITDA of USD 2,032 million. Contacts: Investor Relations Department Andrey Serov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-52-97 e-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: NOR TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 7347 EQS News ID: 772211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2019 07:42 ET (12:42 GMT)