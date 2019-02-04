The "Europe Online Gambling Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe's Online Gambling Market Holds Strong
Europe Online Gambling Market 2019 highlights the strength of the European online gambling market.
Europe's role in the online gambling market
The global online gambling market's biggest player, Europe, will maintain its growth in the global marketplace. Through 2020, online gambling penetration is expected to rise across the EU.
Online gambling revenue exhibits persistent, high growth rates
Year after year, online gambling takes a larger portion of the overall global gambling market. Through 2023, double-digit revenue growth in the online gambling market will persist around the globe.
Europe's largest online gambling market contributors
The most engaged online gambling markets in Europe include the UK, Spain, Italy and others. Britain's bet365 platform is consistently a market leader among online gambling among these countries.
Questions Answered
- What is the forecast for the global online gambling and betting market revenues by 2023?
- How high is Europe's share of the global online gambling market?
- Who are the major players in the global online gambling market in Europe?
- Which are the leading sectors of online gambling across Europe?
- What are the main market trends affecting the development of online gambling in Europe?
Topics Covered
- 888 Holdings Ltd
- AB Svenska Spel
- Bet365 Group Ltd
- Danske
- Det Danske Klasselotteri A/S
- La Francaise Des Jeux S.A
- Lottomatica S.p.A.
- Norsk Tipping AS
- Pari Mutuel Urbain GIE
- Premier Lotteries Investments UK Limited
- S.A.
- S.M.E.
- Sisal S.p.A.
- Sociedad Estatal Loteras y Apuestas del Estado
- Spil A/S
- The Stars Group Inc.
- Tipico Co. Ltd.
- Veikkaus Oy
- fonbet.ru
- myscore.ru
- stoloto.ru
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j7q67k/the_european?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005385/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Online Gambling