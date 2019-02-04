The "Europe Online Gambling Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's Online Gambling Market Holds Strong

Europe Online Gambling Market 2019 highlights the strength of the European online gambling market.

Europe's role in the online gambling market

The global online gambling market's biggest player, Europe, will maintain its growth in the global marketplace. Through 2020, online gambling penetration is expected to rise across the EU.

Online gambling revenue exhibits persistent, high growth rates

Year after year, online gambling takes a larger portion of the overall global gambling market. Through 2023, double-digit revenue growth in the online gambling market will persist around the globe.

Europe's largest online gambling market contributors

The most engaged online gambling markets in Europe include the UK, Spain, Italy and others. Britain's bet365 platform is consistently a market leader among online gambling among these countries.

Questions Answered

What is the forecast for the global online gambling and betting market revenues by 2023?

How high is Europe's share of the global online gambling market?

Who are the major players in the global online gambling market in Europe?

Which are the leading sectors of online gambling across Europe?

What are the main market trends affecting the development of online gambling in Europe?

Topics Covered

888 Holdings Ltd

AB Svenska Spel

Bet365 Group Ltd

Danske

Det Danske Klasselotteri A/S

La Francaise Des Jeux S.A

Lottomatica S.p.A.

Norsk Tipping AS

Pari Mutuel Urbain GIE

Premier Lotteries Investments UK Limited

S.A.

S.M.E.

Sisal S.p.A.

Sociedad Estatal Loteras y Apuestas del Estado

Spil A/S

The Stars Group Inc.

Tipico Co. Ltd.

Veikkaus Oy

fonbet.ru

myscore.ru

stoloto.ru

