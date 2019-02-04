The plant is set to be built in two phases by UAE-based Amea Power, and will provide electricity to state-owned utility Société Nationale d'Électricité.The Republic of Chad has announced president Idriss Déby Itno has met representatives of UAE-based renewable energy developer Amea Power to discuss the details of a 120 MW solar project the company is proposing to build near the Chadian capital, N'Djamena. Chad's government said the project would be developed in two phases and will strengthen the power network of state-owned utility Société Nationale d'Électricité. "Clear instructions were ...

