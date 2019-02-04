Voltus, Inc.: Voltus Secures Up to 120 MWs of Demand Response With National Grid

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Voltus, Inc., announced today that it is one of the vendors recently selected to deliver a commercial and industrial demand response program with National Grid for up to 120 MWs of demand response from commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island over the next three years.

These utility agreements mark Voltus's latest partnerships to help utilities meet regulatory requirements, increase customer satisfaction, and ensure grid security while putting more financial incentives and technology on the table to drive customer participation in demand response.

'Utilities are eager to work with partners who deliver proven expertise in their field and innovation to customers in areas like demand response,' said Gregg Dixon, CEO of Voltus. 'In just the past two years we've secured relationships with more than a dozen major US and Canadian utilities to help them get more from demand response while helping them increase their J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores.'

'New England saw active demand response participation in the ISO-NE programs peak at nearly 2,000 MWs in 2011 which has since declined to less than 400 MWs,' said Laura Corso, Director of Utility Sales at Voltus. 'These new utility programs offer a great financial opportunity to experienced demand response practitioners, most of whom dropped out of the ISO-NE market years ago.'

With the addition of the National Grid program to Voltus's CashDash demand response planning app, customers now have more than 140 demand response programs to choose from globally. These new programs offer between $35,000 per MW-year and more than $170,000 per MW-year in value for eligible customers.

About Voltus, Inc.

Voltus represents the 'potential of us' to better manage energy through simple, cost-free energy management products. Our commercial and industrial customers generate cash by allowing us to be their energy expert while we deliver innovative demand response, energy purchasing, and energy efficiency programs to them. It's this simple: a customer signs up with Voltus and every quarter we deliver dollars. Voltus makes money when our customers make money by sharing the cash generated from working together. What's more, there are significant community benefits that accompany working with Voltus - a cleaner, more reliable energy future and dollars invested back into your business and jobs instead of being wasted on a larger energy bill.

About National Grid

National Grid is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. We are the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates the systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.

National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

