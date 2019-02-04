Camelot Unveils New Brand Identity and Company Name

Camelot Global, the leading solutions and technology provider to lotteries around the world, today announced its name change to Camelot Lottery Solutions. Alongside its name change, Camelot Lottery Solutions also launched a complete rebrand, including a new logo and website at www.camelotls.com.

With more than 20 years of experience delivering technology, services and lottery operations to lotteries around the world, Camelot Lottery Solutions helps its customers reach new players through increasing engagement with the lottery brand, leveraging digital technology, and providing new ways to play.

"We help lotteries deepen engagement with their players and build solutions today to ensure a bright and sustainable future for good causes," says Wayne Pickup, CEO of Camelot Lottery Solutions.

"Responsible growth comes when players have a great experience and a personal connection to the games they play. Because when players are engaged, lotteries grow, and communities thrive."

Camelot is the integrated lottery business manager for the Illinois Lottery, business management services partner with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, and its digital platforms and services power some of the most innovative and fastest growing digital lotteries in the world, including Loterie Romande and the UK and Irish national lotteries.

With next-generation digital lottery and data platforms, innovative digital tools, and personalized marketing services, Camelot provides custom solutions that put players first and increase lotteries' impact to the community. Camelot's technology and business advisory partnerships are proven to support innovation and growth, and responsibly maximize player engagement by better understanding the player journey and enhancing the player experience.

With more than 400 employees, Camelot Lottery Solutions continues to be a trusted name in the lottery industry with an unrivaled track record of delivering long-term digital and retail growth, supported by a history of integrity, security and transparency. Camelot Lottery Solutions is the sister company to Camelot UK, which operates the UK National Lottery.

