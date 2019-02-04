North Highland to Launch Invitation Process for Philanthropy Partners

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Consulting firm North Highland is excited to announce a new request for philanthropic support for philanthropy partners for 2019. The firm will select four non-profit organizations whose core mission is aligned around economic empowerment for the communities they serve.

The 2019 invitation will be exclusively targeted to non-profits operating in Charlotte, Houston, St. Louis and London. Each selected non-profit partner will be assigned a pro-bono consulting team consisting of individuals with diverse expertise and each team will be managed by a locally based lead consultant. North Highland will apply consulting expertise to increase organizational effectiveness and ultimately scale the impact of the non-profit partners. Guidance and oversight for all projects will be provided by the firm's philanthropy leader and periodic reviews will be conducted with other leaders up to and including the CEO.

Qualified U.S. and U.K. non-profits with 501c3 or registered charity status in the four target cities may submit a request for proposal (RFP) to become a North Highland philanthropy partner. Eligible non-profits must have a minimum current annual operating budget of $1 million or £800,000, minimum assets of $500,000 and a current 990 (i.e., audited) filing.

"Giving back to our communities is central to our culture of care," said Dianne Bernez, global head of philanthropy. "Our pro-bono consulting engagements with select non-profits will strengthen their ability to help vulnerable people attain self-sufficiency and we're excited to launch this new partnership approach."

North Highland's philanthropic focus is exclusively centered on economic empowerment, empowering individuals to be self-sufficient by their own definition of success, and empowering families to be economically stable. Aligned with the firm's vision of 'Unleashing Potential Together,' the goal of these community partnerships is to accelerate a qualified non-profit's ability to drive economic empowerment for at-risk communities. North Highland's pro-bono support of aligned non-profits began in 2017 with pilot engagements and to-date, has conducted such efforts in eight cities. Based on its learnings, the firm has now shifted to a formal 'by invitation' process to drive greater impact.

Completed RFP applications are due by Feb. 28, 2019 at 5 pm ET. For more information and to apply, visit: https://go.northhighland.com/philanthropy-partnership.

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact: Jaclyn Proctor, (404) 975-6215, Jaclyn.proctor@northhighland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/176679/north_highland_logo.jpg