Vertex Aerospace Secures $97M Contract with USAF Jayhawk Program

MADISON, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force recently renewed a $97.5M contract with Vertex Aerospace to manage and sustain the base supply of its T-1A Trainer Fleet aircraft.

Vertex has provided contractor logistics support for over 170 T-1As since the USAF procured the Jayhawk aircraft in 1992. John B. Hall, Vertex Aerospace Logistics Director of Programs, says the Company is honored to have managed the logistics and maintenance services of the student pilot trainers for 20-plus years.

"Vertex is proud to continue its history of supporting the T-1A aircraft since its delivery to the U.S. Air Force in 1992," said Hall. "We remain committed to providing solid, dependable contract performance in support of the critical mission of training the next generation of U.S. Air Force pilots."

The medium-range, twin-engine aircraft are serviced by Vertex at four USAF bases located in Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, and one Naval Air Station in Florida for a total of five main operating bases.

Vertex Aerospace is a global aerospace company that provides rotary and fixed wing aircraft maintenance and logistical solutions for government and private sector customers. The Mississippi-based Company has over 4,200 employees at its 65 U.S. and 35 international locations, and is a strong supporter of U.S. service members, employing over 1,900 veterans. Information about the company and job announcements can be found on the Company website at www.vtxaero.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

