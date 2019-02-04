Islandsbanki hf based in Reykjavik has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from February 6, 2019. From this date, Islandsbanki hf is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Islandsbanki hf INET ID: ISB Admitted: February 6, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sylvester Andersen or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +45 30529003 or +45 33770423 Nasdaq Stockholm Sylvester Andersen Nikolaj Kosakewitsch Associate Vice President VP, Head of Sales