Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, will showcase its latest developments in connected health, connected drug delivery devices and smart packaging solutions at Pharmapack, February 6 7, 2019 in the Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles - Hall 7.2, in Paris, France. Attendees are invited to visit Phillips-Medisize at Stand A78 and observe the company's solutions in action at Pharmapack's Innovation Gallery (Stand G10). The Innovation Gallery features the leading solutions for the drug delivery and pharmaceutical packaging industries.

Phillips-Medisize supports customers with a complete ecosystem including connected devices, digital interfaces and cloud platforms. "As a trusted partner of connected health solutions and comprehensive services, we help pharmaceutical companies accelerate time to market and better serve their patients with innovative devices that interact with a mobile application and our recently registered Connected Health Platform," said Matt Jennings, President and CEO of Phillips-Medisize. "Our proven expertise and strong knowledge base spans drug delivery applications from feasibility to selecting the right components through commercial scale production, including electronics integration and cloud-based solutions."

At Pharmapack, Phillips-Medisize will highlight its third generation Connected Health Platform (CHP). This cloud-based CHP provides a scalable medical device data system (MDDS) for pharmaceutical companies and platform drug delivery device customers. Offering access to the company's novel CHP provides customers with a strong technological foundation and complements Phillips-Medisize's end-to-end services which span front-end innovation, design and development, manufacturing development, through clinical and commercial manufacturing and post-launch services. In addition, Phillips-Medisize offers technology accelerators (customizable building blocks for drug delivery devices) to expedite product development time and give pharmaceutical companies a competitive edge.

Demonstrations of the company's connected drug delivery devices and CHP will be available in Stand A78 and featured in the Pharmapack Innovation Gallery. These drug delivery technology solutions are prepared to be compatible with the Phillips-Medisize CHP or a client's own connected health solution. They are designed to help customers improve patient engagement, convenience and adherence, as well as comply with relevant regulations. Examples of innovative Phillips-Medisize device solutions on display include:

Autoinjector platform for syringe a convenient, handheld system that consists of a reusable electro-mechanical injector and a pre-filled, disposable syringe

a convenient, handheld system that consists of a reusable electro-mechanical injector and a pre-filled, disposable syringe Autoinjector platform for dual chamber cartridges a handheld electronic reusable autoinjector for lyophilized drug in a dual chamber cartridge that enables automated reconstitution

"Phillips-Medisize is focused on low cost connectivity, connected health solutions enabled by embedding electronics and electronic components into drug delivery devices and smart packaging to enhance the patient experience," Jennings explained. "Our connected health solutions are easily tailored to unique applications and work seamlessly with digital interfaces such as patient and caregiver apps, portals and dashboards. Data can be securely exchanged via a private cloud platform for integration with electronic medical records, data from health analytics tools and auxiliary data from pharmacy and diagnostic systems to provide a more complete, real-time view of the patient," he said.

About Phillips-Medisize:

Phillips-Medisize, LLC, a Molex company, is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device market segments. Backed by the combined global resources of Molex and its parent company Koch Industries, Phillips-Medisize's core advantage is the knowledge of its people to integrate design, molding, electronics, and automation, providing innovative, high-quality manufacturing solutions. For more information, please visit www.phillipsmedisize.com or www.molex.com.

