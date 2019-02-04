Competition lawyer Alexander Israel joins as office's founding partner

Cooley is expanding its global capabilities with the launch of a Brussels office, marking the firm's first entry into continental Europe and its 14th location worldwide. Competition lawyer Alexander Israel joins from the leading German law firm Noerr LLP, where he helped to set up its Brussels office. Cooley's expansion in Europe follows the opening of its multi-award-winning London office in 2015.

"Expanding Cooley's presence in the European Union has long been a key component of our growth strategy," said Joe Conroy, Cooley's chief executive officer. "Planting roots in the heart of continental Europe enhances our ability to support the growing needs of our global clients, particularly with the uncertainty of the Brexit environment. Alexander is a great addition to our partnership, and we are thrilled he has agreed to join the firm and play a pivotal role in our European growth."

Israel, who is German-qualified, has more than a decade's worth of experience in Brussels advising national and international companies on European and German competition law and regulatory matters. He guides clients through merger control proceedings, global cartel investigations, abuse of dominance constellations and related litigation. He joins Cooley's business department as a member of the antitrust & competition practice, which is led from Washington, DC, by Jacqueline Grise. To further strengthen the firm's presence, Cooley's London-based EU competition law partner, Becket McGrath, will be splitting his time between London and Brussels.

"Cooley's superb international offering is the perfect fit for my practice," Israel said. "Its growth-oriented clients and active transactional platform will allow me to further expand the breadth of services available. I am proud to be part of the firm's continued growth and eager to contribute to the successes of the global antitrust competition group, as well as to develop this new Brussels office and help expand the services offered in the EU."

Israel is frequently ranked among the leading lawyers in Brussels by publications such as Chambers, Who's Who Legal and Best Lawyers. He graduated from University of Göttingen in Germany and Boston University School of Law and started his career at WilmerHale. He speaks German, English and French.

Cooley's antitrust competition practice which handles matters for clients ranging from emerging companies to Fortune 500 corporations in virtually every industry is consistently recognized by The Legal 500, Chambers USA and Global Competition Review.

