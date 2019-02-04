Studio Igal Rozental Ltd and GoTranscript to Translate and Print 'Moldova Under Vladimir Plahotniuc: Corruption & Oligarchy' Book by Investigative Author Aaron Miller in Romania and Moldova

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The book publisher Studio Igal Rozental Ltd have engaged British translation and transcript company GoTranscript.com to translate the controversial investigative non-fiction 'Moldova Under Vladimir Plahotniuc: Corruption & Oligarchy' by American political author Aaron Miller from English to Romanian.

Igal Rozental, the publisher of the original book said: "This book is a dry investigative political non-fiction. It is also an exciting and romantic story of a modern-day Al Capone' s operating on the final frontier of the European Union. However, they are not robbing banks now. They are stealing whole newly-established countries and re-emerging nations."

The book will be printed and sold in Romania and Moldova next month.

The audiobook version is also being produced and recorded by MobileAudioBooks.com with multilingual transcripts by GoTranscript, as well.

"We were very happy to translate this interesting book to Romanian," said Peter Trebek, the CEO of GoTranscript. "Also, we hope to provide high quality multilingual transcripts for the audiobook based on 'Moldova Under Vladimir Plahotniuc: Corruption & Oligarchy', which is being recorded by MobileAudioBooks.com."

About GoTranscript

GoTranscript is a professional transcription company, founded in 2005 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Our team consists of nearly 20,000 professional transcriptionists, proofreaders, and customer support specialists. All staff members are carefully trained and certified. We review our service quality regularly to ensure best-in-class results.

https://GoTranscript.com

About The Studio Igal Rozental Ltd

Publishing and Graphic Design House in Tel-Aviv, specialising in variety of books, audio books and children publications. In graphic and packaging productions we combine special processes of paper enhancement such as: embossing, special colours, selective lacquer, laser cutting, glittering, etc.

33 years experience of unconventional design from sketch to production of final product.

http://www.studio-rozental.com/

