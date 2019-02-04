Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2019) - Red Pines Exploration's (TSXV: RPX) President and CEO, Quentin Yarie, is interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold focused exploration company and the operator of the Wawa Gold Project in northern Ontario, Canada. Their large flagship asset comprises mining claims totalling over 5,500 hectares located just 2 kilometers southeast of the town of Wawa in Northern Ontario. The property is owned 60% by Red Pine and 40% by Citabar LP, with Red Pine holding the right of first refusal on Citabar's 40%.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video".





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_9cfscgcr/David-Morgan-interview-with-Quentin-Yarie-President-CEO-of-Red-Pine-Exploration-TSXVRPX

The Wawa Gold Project is located in the prolific greenstone belt surrounded by many producing and past-producing gold mines.

In November of this year, Red Pine announced an initial mineral resource estimate of 105,000 tonnes at 7.5 grams per tonne gold indicated and 354,000 tonnes at 6.6 grams per tonne gold inferred for 25,000 ounces and 75,000 ounces gold respectively, with the resource open in all directions.

The Minto project is adjacent to the Surluga project that hosts a NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at 1.71 grams per tonne using a 0.50 grams per tonne gold cut-off grade.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.redpineexp.com, or contact Quentin Yarie, President & CEO at 416-364-7024, or email qyarie@redpineexp.com. Investor relations is handled by Mia Boiridy, who can be contacted at 416-364-7024, or by email at mboiridy@redpineexp.com.

