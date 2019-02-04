sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,033 Euro		+0,003
+10,00 %
WKN: A2DWYY ISIN: CA47200C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 0U31 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAXON MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAXON MINING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,035
0,047
17:04
0,038
0,045
16:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAXON MINING INC
JAXON MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAXON MINING INC0,033+10,00 %
TOURMALINE OIL CORP11,71-1,60 %