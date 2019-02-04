Valiantys Board Names Lucas Dussurget as Next CEO

TOULOUSE, France, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiantys today announced that its Supervisory Board has appointed Lucas Dussurget as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1st, 2019. Current CEO and Co-Founder Francois Dussurget will assume the role of Chairman of Valiantys' Supervisory Board on March 1st, 2019.

"This is the perfect time for Lucas to become Valiantys's next Chief Executive Officer. We've selected a very strong leader at a time when Valiantys is in a very strong position," said Valiantys Co-Founder and CEO Francois Dussurget. "Lucas knows every Valiantys team, product, technology area and geography, and will move the company forward with the speed required to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. Lucas's vision, strategy and execution track record is exactly what Valiantys needs as we enter our next chapter, which I am confident will be even more impactful and exciting than our last."

Lucas joined Valiantys in 2012 and has moved quickly through the company's ranks. He most recently served as the company's vice president of corporate development, leading the company's strategy and growth initiatives. He has driven Valiantys' successful international expansion from its French roots to several locations across Europe and North America, establishing its place as Platinum Atlassian Solution Partner. As a member of the founder team in the last 3 years, he was the architect of the company strategy and established strong relationships with Atlassian.

"I joined Valiantys 7 years ago because I wanted to be part of an adventure, and I wasn't disappointed. The opportunity that lies ahead for Valiantys is enormous as the adoption of Atlassian tools in the enterprise space is accelerating, and the ability to lead this next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating. I am focused on accelerating our pace of growth while ensuring we have the appropriate structure in place to keep executing to our customers' expectations. Their success will continue to drive us, and with over 100 hires planned for 2019 and revenue growth upwards of 50%, we are very ambitious."

Valiantys also announced that Francois Dussurget, currently CEO and Supervisory Board member will remain on the board and assume the role of Chairman on March 1st. Francois Dussurget has been the CEO of Valiantys since 2006, having founded the company that same year with Co-Founder Alexandre Alquier.

"Our partners are fundamental to Atlassian's success, and I've known Lucas for several years as a valued member of our partner council," said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "The quality of our partnership and how we've been able to create new opportunities and grow together with Valiantys is tremendous. I couldn't be more excited to see what we will accomplish together in the coming years."

Valiantys is a full service Atlassian consultancy that helps companies accelerate their digital transformation through powerful apps, consulting, managed services and custom solutions. Since 2006, we've provided expert guidance on the deployment, adoption and support of Atlassian tools for DevOps, Agile and ITSM to more than half of the Fortune 100. With a turnover over $40 million, offices in 8 countries, and 150 employees, we deliver wherever our clients are, at every stage of their Atlassian journey. To find out more, visit valiantys.com .

