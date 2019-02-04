Cision Appoints Former Kantar Media Executives to EMEA Leadership Team

Peter Low Named as Managing Director, EMEA; Keir Fawcus Hired as Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) today announced the appointment of Peter Low as Managing Director of Cision Group, Ltd., overseeing Cision EMEA operations. The company also announced Keir Fawcus as Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA. Based out of the London office, industry veterans Low and Fawcus join Cision from Kantar Media, a global leader in media intelligence. As Managing Director, EMEA, Low is responsible for driving strategy and go-to-market execution across Cision's EMEA region. He will deliver on international customer needs to meet the global demand for Cision solutions. Fawcus is responsible for implementing long-term business strategies to increase revenue and operational excellence for Cision EMEA.

"Peter and Keir bring an established track record of operational excellence and combined five decades of industry experience to their positions at Cision," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "Their in-market expertise in the EMEA region will be instrumental as we expand our global leadership in Earned Media Management - the unification of technology, data, measurement and analysis to modernise the comms function from an expense into a business driver for organisations around the world."

With more than 20 years of experience developing multinational organisations, Peter Low was one of the founders and CEO of Precise Media Group, where he led the company through a period of rapid growth resulting in its acquisition by Kantar Media. Low subsequently worked as Chief Strategy Officer at Kantar Media, where he led the integration of the company's monitoring and evaluation businesses in Europe. Low's deep experience in the industry also includes roles as CFO and Managing Director of PR Newswire Europe, where he spearheaded the company's business expansion across Europe. He also held senior executive positions at Prudential UK, Total Oil and United Business Media. Low is a former chair of the U.K. Media Monitoring Association (UKMMA) and served as director at the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC).

"I am excited to join Cision and to work closely with Kevin, Keir and the broader global executive team during this exciting period of organisational growth and acceleration," said Peter Low. "As Managing Director of EMEA, I will develop and implement new strategies across the region to further drive and support Cision's vision for the future of Earned Media worldwide."

An experienced managing director and commercial leader, Keir Fawcus has a track record of delivering corporate growth and value. Fawcus was one of the founders and Managing Director of Precise Media Group, with responsibility for driving growth in the U.K. and international markets. Following the acquisition of Precise Media Group, Fawcus led the Kantar Media Reputation Intelligence businesses in the U.S. and U.K. Fawcus previously managed the current affairs division of Citigate Dewe Rogerson after an early career in market research. He maintains a strong network across the communications sector and has worked closely with customers and industry organisations to further the aims of the sector in demonstrating value and ROI.

"Cision has become the industry leader by anticipating the communications needs of global customers and delivering comprehensive solutions that allow for the measurement of every aspect of PR and communications programs," said Keir Fawcus. "As Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA I am thrilled to be a part of the company's next phase of evolution, fulfilling the vision for the future of Earned Media Management worldwide."

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN ) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contacts:

Kate Walker

VP Earned Media Management

cisionpr@cision.com

Steph Macleod

Kaizo for Cision

cision@kaizo.co.uk

