SEMI-FlexTech Issues 2019 Request for Proposals to Advance Flexible Electronics Ecosystem

MILPITAS, California, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI-FlexTech, an industry-led, public/private partnership, today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for artificial intelligence (AI), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), sensor system and other projects to advance the flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) ecosystem. Approximately $5 million is allocated for these projects. Manufacturers and developers in the electronics supply chain are encouraged to respond to the SEMI-FlexTech 2019 RFP. Primary funding will be provided by the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) through SEMI-FlexTech.

Topics in this 2019 Solicitation are:

Reference designs for FHE sensor systems

FHE Power

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for additive manufacturing

Mixed mode interconnect and metallization for FHE

Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI)

Open concepts for sensor and FHE technologies and agile, expedient manufacturing

Details about each topic are included in the full RFP.

SEMI-FlexTech's R&D program focuses on developing the infrastructure required to support world-class manufacturing capabilities for FHE devices and products. Because flexible and printed electronics development often requires expertise across multiple disciplines including printing, materials science and advanced semiconductor packaging, SEMI-FlexTech prefers multi-institutional teams. Participation of organizations new to the SEMI-FlexTech program is especially welcome.

The program is designed to support more risky technical approaches, as well as those proposing step improvements to current technology. The proposal process consists of two stages:

White paper submission Submission of full proposal from respondents selected after white paper review

White papers will be accepted until March 1, 2019, at 5:00pm PST. Full proposals will be due by April 15, 2019, and award notifications will be issued on or about June 1, 2019.

"SEMI-FlexTech is excited to again partner with ARL in advancing the flexible electronics industry," said Dr. Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, SEMI CTO for flexible electronics and advanced packaging. "The topics provided are a rich set of technology initiatives that will appeal to many of our members."

SEMI-FlexTech and ARL personnel will be available for consultation at FLEX 2019 in Monterey, California, February 18-21, 2019. A webinar for those interested in learning more will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:00am PST.

About SEMI

SEMI connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.semi.org and follow SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

