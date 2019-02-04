The planned acquisition of RWE subsidiary Innogy's sales and network business, would make E.on the largest electricity supplier to two-thirds of Germany with a 70% market share in its distribution network. That is the finding of analysis conducted by consulting firm LBD on behalf of rival power firm Lichtblick.From pv magazine Germany. Liberalization of the German power market was intended to make monopolies a thing of the past but, according to green electricity supplier Lichtblick, E.on would command an unassailable position if allowed to acquire RWE subsidiary Innogy. According to an analysis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...