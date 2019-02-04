Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 04-Feb-2019 / 14:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/02/2019) of GBP178.6m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/02/2019) of GBP178.6m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 01/02/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Income share (bid price) - including 2,237.08p 7,983,785 unaudited current period revenue* Per Income share (bid price) - excluding 2212.80p current period revenue* Income share price 2095.00p Discount to NAV (6.35)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 01/02/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 13.37 2 RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p 11.52 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 10.68 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.57 5 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 9.62 25p 6 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 9.30 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.08 8 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 4.70 Ordinary 26.9231p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.58 10 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 4.27 11 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 3.03 12 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.75 13 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 1.97 14 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.44 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.91 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.69 17 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.66 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.63 19 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.55 20 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.43 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.38 Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.37 23 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.36 24 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.13 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7353 EQS News ID: 772291 End of Announcement EQS News Service

