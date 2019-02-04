The German researchers were able to improve the efficiency through a simplified production process.From pv magazine Germany. Scientists at the Helmholtz Center Berlin (HZB) claim to have produced a thin-film solar cell made of perovskite and copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS) with an efficiency of 21.6%. The achievement is not a record, as the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and Belgium's Nanoelectronics Research Center (Imec) reported a 24.6% efficiency in November. The HZB researchers said they used a simple, robust production process suitable for scaling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...