Teleperformance, Novonordisk, Nestle, Zodiac, Faurecia Tunisia Certified as Best Places to Work in Tunisia for 2019

TUNIS, Tunisia, February 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleperformance, Novonordisk, Nestle, Zodiac and Faurecia Tunisia were recognized recently as Best Places To Work in Tunisia for 2019 according to the annual workplace survey driven by the global research firm Best Companies Group USA. The celebration event was held earlier in Concorde les Berges du Lac Tunis with the participation of over 100 guests from leading national and international companies operating in Tunisia.

Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Determining the Best places To Work in Tunisia is a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating companies workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This year research shows that engaged employees stay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively and help contribute toward a more profitable company.

"Obtaining the Best Place To Work certification in Tunisia for the second year is an opportunity to thank all our 7300 employees for their continuous commitment and for giving us the opportunity to continue to position ourselves as the employer choice in Tunisia," said Stéphane Ducreux, general manager for Teleperformance Tunisia.

"Our human resources policy focuses on putting in place the tools and the values ??that will enable everyone to grow in a motivating work place environment,"Said Mohamed Seghir Raiague, HR director for Novonordisk Tunisia

"This is the first time we participate in the program and we are proud of the result and we are certain to achieve a better result next time," s aid Sihem Touati, HR director for Nestle Tunisia

"This award shows that initiatives are heard and appreciated. It's a daily job in which everyone has to get involved. We must be proud of this recognition and continue our actions together. Preparing an innovative, efficient company, boosted by the development of our employees,"said Renaud Guyader, general manager for Zodiac Aerospace Tunisia

"I thank all my teams for the moments of joy that they continue to offer me through the hard work that we are doing together in a friendly environment where we achieve performance and satisfaction of our employees, our customers and all our partners," said Henda REKIK, general plant manager for Faurecia Tunisia REKIK Henda

"This year program shows how employees are connected to their employers in Tunisia creating a spirit of community in their workplace," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Tunisia

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in several countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization. Further, the certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to employee working conditions.

Contact:

Best Places to Work in Tunisia Program

Tel: +216-51-746-789

Email: media@meilleuremployeurentunisie.com