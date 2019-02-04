ANO "Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality": ANO 'Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality': Magnum Photographers will Make an Exhibition about Contemporary Moscow at Zaryadye

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / From January 28 to February 9 for the first time ever the internationally renowned photographic agency Magnum Photos will present the experimental laboratory Magnum Live Lab/19 in Moscow. Thomas Dworzak (Germany), Alex Majoli (USA), and Newsha Tavakolian (Iran) will take part in the project. Nina Gomiashvili will serve as the project curator. In two weeks they will produce a whole exhibition at Zaryadye Park dedicated to contemporary Moscow. The process will be open to all and everyone will be able to track it real time.

Magnum Live Lab is a large-scale international cultural initiative. In different years the Magnum laboratories were opened in London and Paris. In the Moscow edition, the invited photographers will make an exhibition about the capital city. Moscow residents and tourists will have a chance to follow every step of the creative process including the editing and printing of the shots.

Magnum Live Lab/19 will occupy the information pavilion Dome of the flagship park Zaryadye (close to the Red Square). The Lab's team will take pictures in various locations of Moscow and pay particular attention to the historical and contemporary architecture, to cultural and public spaces as well as to the portraits of Moscow people. Gradually Magnum Live Lab/19 will be transformed into the exhibition space which will feature the Lab's results.

Magnum Live Lab/19 also includes the training workshop with the photographers and the curator. A special movie documenting the work-in-progress and various backstage processes of Magnum Live Lab/19 will be produced as well.

The project is organized by Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development with the support of Committee of City Tourism, by the photographic agency Magnum Photos and by Zaryadye Park.

Organizers

Independent non-profit organization Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development was established by the Government of Moscow and by the Mayor of Moscow in 2018. Its main goal is to encourage the development of the Russian capital as an international and intra-regional touristic and cultural center. Project Office's activities include the organization of image-building and marketing events and projects.

Magnum Photos - an international photographic agency founded in 1947 by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, George Roger and David Seymour. Due to the stylistic diversity of the founders, the most essential creative professional co-operative in the history of contemporary photography emerged. With offices in Paris, New York, London, Tokyo today Magnum Photos works with the most notable professionals from all over the world who share the values of the founders and combine in their practice journalism, photography, and documentary. Magnum photographers cover world events, film people and places.

Zaryadye is a flagship nationwide park, the only place in Russia featured in the Time's list of World's 100 Greatest places.

Zaryadye is located in the historic city center and its name originates from the oldest district of Moscow. The lab will occupy the information pavilion Dome. Pavilion's interior architecture replicates the central part of the Russian exhibition at the Venice Biennale of Architecture of 2012, which was awarded a special prize.

