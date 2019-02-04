Elsevier's Care Planning Wins 2019 KLAS Category Leader Award

For the third year in a row, global evidence-based solution recognized in "Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans/Order Sets" category

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, announced today that Elsevier's Care Planning was named a 2019 Category Leader for the "Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans/Order Sets" category by KLAS, the research firm which specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare vendors.

Elsevier's Care Planning placed at the top of the "Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans/Order Sets" category. A Category Leader designation is reserved for use in select markets in which at least two products meet a minimum level of KLAS Konfidence. Like Best in KLAS winners, vendors awarded a Category Leader designation stand out for helping healthcare organizations deliver quality patient care. The winners included in the 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report were determined after more than 30,000 interviews with health systems and payers.

"It is an honor to be recognized by KLAS as a Category Leader for the third year in a row, and we are proud of the collaboration with our customers that made this possible," said Dr. John Danaher, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Elsevier is committed to enhancing interprofessional collaboration, advancing practice, and improving patient outcomes by delivering high quality evidence-based content and workflow tools at the point of care."

Elsevier's Care Planning is the industry's only EHR-based care planning solution that combines the patient story, more than 600 evidence-based clinical practice guidelines and standardized assessments into one patient-centered plan of care across all care settings and disciplines. Clinicians can apply the evidence, at the point of care, to support decision making and improve patient outcomes.

"Category Leaders are committed to providing the very best technology, service, and guidance to providers and payers," said Adam Gale, KLAS President. "The Category Leader award carries with it the voice of thousands of providers and payers, highlighting outstanding vendors who have raised the bar."

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

