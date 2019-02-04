Frost & Sullivan Publishes First Initiation Report on Electreon Wireless LTD.

Electreon Wireless: Develops wireless energy transfer technology that powers vehicles on the move and meets transportation electrification challenges facing countries and cities. We begin coverage with a target price of 25.0 NIS.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TASE analysis project was launched in 2016 in order to raise investors' awareness to TASE listed technology and life-science companies and the markets in which these companies operate, thus creating appropriate pricing and increasing the exposure of investors. Its goal is to encourage investments in these companies by improving understanding of their industries and markets.

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with the TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed along with funding from the Chief Scientist and the TASE.

Summary of Highlights

Electreon Wireless (previously named ElectRoad) is a technology startup with the vision of becoming a leading enabler of shared infrastructure for "all-electric city transport", by providing a cost effective solution for the electrification of roads and vehicles.

Electreon's technology removes the energy source from the vehicle, and in its place, powers the vehicle via minimal infrastructure located under the driving lane.

The commercial solution includes: planning, designing, under-road implantation equipment, wireless charging stripe, on-the-move power management equipment (on vehicle), remote monitoring and management tools, and billing.

Electreon's technology is classified as an Electric Road System (ERS) infrastructure, a domain Frost & Sullivan estimates to be worth more than $35 billion . At least 17 companies are at various testing and development stages of ERS solutions.

. At least 17 companies are at various testing and development stages of ERS solutions. During Q4 2018, the Company performed a full scale demo and presented an EV driving on a 22 meter route while simultaneously charging its battery.

and presented an EV driving on a 22 meter route while simultaneously charging its battery. We view the investment in Electreon as a unique opportunity to invest in a potentially game-changing start up firm. We evaluate the company's equity value at $53.3 million / NIS 200.7 million . This valuation only includes projects identified in cities, i.e. we assume additional economic potential.

About the Company - Electreon Wireless LTD. (hereinafter Electreon or the Company) is an Israeli technology company that was established in 2013. In 2017 the Company performed a reverse merger and its shares are currently traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The Company is developing an Electric Road System (ERS) aimed at supporting countries and cities in their transition to all-electric transportation. The technology makes use of Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) via electromagnetic fields produced under the roadbed. The Company's shareholders include Dan (a major Israeli bus operator).

Read the full report here.

