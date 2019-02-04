Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Completes Parbec Payments, Update on Current Drilling

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the final cash payment ($200,000 CAD) and final share issuance (250,000) required under the terms of Renforth's 100% option on the Parbec Property, located in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine, have been made. Renforth has until January 2020 to complete the work required on the property, there is currently a drill program underway, as announced January 23, 2019.

The current program is expected to complete the third hole today, with approximately 950m drilled to date. General details of the current program are as follows;

PAR-19-95

Target - a step out to the east from prior drilling test strike extensions of the gold bearing Discovery Zone porphyries and magnetic diorite occurrences

Result - the targeted lithologies are observed in the drill core, total length 252m

PAR-19-96

Target - this was an exploratory step out to the east of ~150m from PAR-19-95 targeting the Cadillac Break

Result - this hole intersected several porphyries interbedded with sediments carrying pyrite stringers that follow joints and shears within the porphyry, and pyrite clots within pegmatitic vein zones, total length 306m

PAR-19-97

Target - the depth extension of the gold bearing #2 Zone diorites

Result - this hole has successfully intersected the down-dip extension of the targeted diorite zone, as well as a number of wide weakly silicified zones and narrow "magnetic diorite" type zones. In addition, the hole intersected an interesting tuff zone further north than expected, once the contact with the volcanics to the north is reached this hole will terminate, anticipated to be today. The hole is at a current length of 399m

The core from this program is being logged, samples selected will be cut, bagged and tagged and delivered for assay. Once available results will be press released.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a "qualified person", has read and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:905-831-9606

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534402/Renforth-Completes-Parbec-Payments-Update-on-Current-Drilling