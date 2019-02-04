Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Director of Development and Medical Affairs at VALBIOTIS.

"Murielle CAZAUBIEL has managerial and entrepreneurial skills and experience that go beyond clinical development. Murielle's appointment strengthens the Board, and her contributions will be essential in ensuring VALBIOTIS's future growth trajectory ", comments Sébastien PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS.

Murielle has 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector. After managing a team responsible for creating and developing clinical study management at Nantes University Hospital, in 2002, Murielle CAZAUBIEL founded BIOFORTIS, a now leading CRO (Contract Research Organization).

In 2009, she successfully managed the integration of BIOFORTIS with the MÉRIEUX group into the subsidiary MÉRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES. In addition, Murielle took on the role of Chair of the "Atlanpole Biothérapies" Cluster from 2012 to 2018, in order to develop new therapies and to accelerate the development of personalized medicine, facilitating research programs between university academics and industry professionals.

"I am honored to join VALBIOTIS's Board of Directors I joined the team 4 months ago, convinced by the high potential of the products. I aim to support the Company's development strategy by applying the experience I gained when founding and developing BIOFORTIS. I am committed to our objective of 'a zero-diabetes world'", comments Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Director of Development and Medical Affairs at VALBIOTIS.

VALBIOTIS, which today employs over 35 staff members, with 75% working in Research Development, structured its governance to comprise a Board of Directors and a Supervisory Board, which will now be composed as follows:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman, Sébastien PELTIER, CEO

Member, Jocelyn PINEAU, CFO

Member, Pascal SIRVENT, CSO

Member, Murielle CAZAUBIEL, CMO

SUPERVISORY BOARD

Chair, Laurent LÉVY, CEO and Co-founder of Nanobiotix

Member, Sébastien BESSY, Vice-President of Global Strategic Operations, Ipsen Consumer HealthCare Division

Member, Jean ZETLAOUI, Special Scientific Adviser to the CEO, NOVARTIS Pharma

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled Valbiotis to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and an American office in Boston (MA).

VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Find out more about VALBIOTIS:

www.valbiotis.com

Name: VALBIOTIS

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005470/en/

Contacts:

VALBIOTIS

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

Carole Rocher Marc Delaunay

+33 5 46 28 62 58

medias@valbiotis.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTIFIN

Stéphane Ruiz

+33 1 56 88 11 14

sruiz@actifin.fr

MEDIA RELATIONS

MADIS PHILEO

Guillaume De Chamisso

+33 6 85 91 32 56

guillaume.dechamisso@madisphileo.com

UNITED STATES

SOLEBURY TROUT

Rebecca John Patrick Till

+1 646 378 2935

rjohn@troutgroup.com

ptill@troutgroup.co