(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

CARREFOUR(Paris:CA):

Date Total number of

issued shares Real number of voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 January 2019 789 252 839 1 000 323 250 1 009 780 789

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 973 132 097.50 €

Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France

Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

