PAO Severstal (SVST) Dividend recommendation and the date of AGM 04-Feb-2019 / 19:18 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Recommended Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 32.08 roubles per share for the three months ended 31 December 2018. Approval of the dividend is expected at the Company's AGM which will take place on 7 June 2019 at Zhukova 4, Cherepovets, Vologda Region, Russia. Registration for the AGM will start at 11.00 am (MT) with the meeting itself starting at 12.00 pm (MT). The agenda for the AGM will be approved by the Board and announced at a later date. The record date for participation in the AGM is 13 May 2019. If the dividend payment for the three months ended 31 December 2018 is approved at the AGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 18 June 2019. For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 7355 EQS News ID: 772353 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5885d49ed5e8dc686b77ca6aa78e352b&application_id=772353&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

