PR Newswire

PR Newswire

London, February 4

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:4 February 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):79,089
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.5000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.8067

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,106,476 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,106,476 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
55225.5516:21:00London Stock Exchange
725.5516:16:47London Stock Exchange
525.5516:07:37London Stock Exchange
241025.5516:07:37London Stock Exchange
525.5015:59:01London Stock Exchange
216625.5015:53:24London Stock Exchange
625.5015:39:01London Stock Exchange
246525.6015:28:31London Stock Exchange
32525.6015:25:04London Stock Exchange
285025.6515:09:07London Stock Exchange
66425.6515:09:07London Stock Exchange
62825.6515:06:13London Stock Exchange
200225.6515:06:02London Stock Exchange
319725.7514:05:54London Stock Exchange
269025.7014:02:02London Stock Exchange
3925.7014:02:02London Stock Exchange
425.7013:45:00London Stock Exchange
264625.7013:37:49London Stock Exchange
53825.7013:37:49London Stock Exchange
215625.7013:04:57London Stock Exchange
268625.7013:04:57London Stock Exchange
176425.7013:04:57London Stock Exchange
92925.7012:42:47London Stock Exchange
284625.7012:42:47London Stock Exchange
264625.7012:42:47London Stock Exchange
30425.7012:39:15London Stock Exchange
283825.6011:18:29London Stock Exchange
80325.6510:58:37London Stock Exchange
204125.6510:58:37London Stock Exchange
285125.9510:38:33London Stock Exchange
254725.9510:25:02London Stock Exchange
31625.9510:25:02London Stock Exchange
283425.9510:25:02London Stock Exchange
290725.9510:25:02London Stock Exchange
318225.9009:25:42London Stock Exchange
280126.0009:11:03London Stock Exchange
22926.0009:00:56London Stock Exchange
301626.0009:00:56London Stock Exchange
8426.0008:58:26London Stock Exchange
1013826.0008:58:25London Stock Exchange
597226.0008:58:25London Stock Exchange

-ends-


