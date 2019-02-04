Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 4 February 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 79,089 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.5000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.8067

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,106,476 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,106,476 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 552 25.55 16:21:00 London Stock Exchange 7 25.55 16:16:47 London Stock Exchange 5 25.55 16:07:37 London Stock Exchange 2410 25.55 16:07:37 London Stock Exchange 5 25.50 15:59:01 London Stock Exchange 2166 25.50 15:53:24 London Stock Exchange 6 25.50 15:39:01 London Stock Exchange 2465 25.60 15:28:31 London Stock Exchange 325 25.60 15:25:04 London Stock Exchange 2850 25.65 15:09:07 London Stock Exchange 664 25.65 15:09:07 London Stock Exchange 628 25.65 15:06:13 London Stock Exchange 2002 25.65 15:06:02 London Stock Exchange 3197 25.75 14:05:54 London Stock Exchange 2690 25.70 14:02:02 London Stock Exchange 39 25.70 14:02:02 London Stock Exchange 4 25.70 13:45:00 London Stock Exchange 2646 25.70 13:37:49 London Stock Exchange 538 25.70 13:37:49 London Stock Exchange 2156 25.70 13:04:57 London Stock Exchange 2686 25.70 13:04:57 London Stock Exchange 1764 25.70 13:04:57 London Stock Exchange 929 25.70 12:42:47 London Stock Exchange 2846 25.70 12:42:47 London Stock Exchange 2646 25.70 12:42:47 London Stock Exchange 304 25.70 12:39:15 London Stock Exchange 2838 25.60 11:18:29 London Stock Exchange 803 25.65 10:58:37 London Stock Exchange 2041 25.65 10:58:37 London Stock Exchange 2851 25.95 10:38:33 London Stock Exchange 2547 25.95 10:25:02 London Stock Exchange 316 25.95 10:25:02 London Stock Exchange 2834 25.95 10:25:02 London Stock Exchange 2907 25.95 10:25:02 London Stock Exchange 3182 25.90 09:25:42 London Stock Exchange 2801 26.00 09:11:03 London Stock Exchange 229 26.00 09:00:56 London Stock Exchange 3016 26.00 09:00:56 London Stock Exchange 84 26.00 08:58:26 London Stock Exchange 10138 26.00 08:58:25 London Stock Exchange 5972 26.00 08:58:25 London Stock Exchange

-ends-