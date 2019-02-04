On 1 February 2019, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) broke ground on a new model of social housing to be built in Parray Village, St Kitts and Nevis. The new model will serve more citizens than previous builds, and is part of the Unity Housing Solution Programme. It stands as an example of the many ways in which the Government is implementing a policy of sustainable growth and prosperity particularly for those who are in social and financial need.

'Sustainable Growth' has been high on the Government's agenda since last year, when the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) the fund option under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme was unveiled. The Programme is the world's oldest and best-known route to second citizenship, and operates at a platinum standard unique to St Kitts and Nevis. Entrepreneurs from countries worldwide apply for citizenship via the fund, frequently citing its fast, one-off investment requirement as a significant attraction. New Delhi business owner Gurpreet Singh reported that, having "researched both the real-estate route and the fund," he was glad he chose the SGF because it "saved [him] a lot of time and hassle before and after obtaining the citizenship." As its name suggests, the fund utilises entrepreneurs' monies to effect sustainable growth across the Federation. Key sectors of investment include agriculture, education, healthcare, and housing.

Last Friday, the NHC announced a new multi-home design. According to Valentine Lindsay, the NHC's Board Chairman, each new build will be two stories "with three furnished one-studio apartments at the bottom with a two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartment at the top." Minister of Human Settlement, the Hon. Eugene Hamilton, attended the ground-breaking ceremony. Minister Hamilton praised the residents of St Peter's Parish, of which Parray Village is a part, for their hard work over the last eight years, as well as the NHC for its commitment to raising living standards. He also spoke of the positive changes the people of St Peter's have seen since 2015, including a refurbished community centre and the forthcoming multi-million medical centre.

The importance of Sustainable Growth and Prosperity was underlined by the Government in Prime Minister Timothy Harris' 2019 Budget Address. As the SGF attracts interest from hopeful economic citizens, entrepreneurs' funds help achieve the policy of sustainable growth.

