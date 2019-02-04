Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) DIRECTORATE AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES 04-Feb-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RHYTHMONE PLC DIRECTORATE AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES London, England and San Francisco, CA - 4 February 2019 - RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM, "RhythmOne "or the "Company"), today announces that Mark Zorko, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned but remains available to facilitate a smooth transition. The Board of the Company (the "Board") confirms that there is no disagreement between the Company and Mr. Zorko and thanks him for his service to the Company. Given recent announcements related to a potential transaction between the Company and Taptica International LTD and in a continued effort to streamline costs, the Company will continue to evaluate its options relating to the Chief Financial Officer. At this time, the Board is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mark Bonney, President and CEO to the additional position of interim Chief Financial Officer effective as of 4 February 2019. For further information, please contact: Analyst and Investor Contact Mark Bonney IR@rhythmone.com RhythmOne plc Nomad for RhythmOne Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett Jen Clarke Ben Roberts Broker for RhythmOne Whitman Howard (Broker) +44 (0)20 7659 1234 Nick Lovering Hugh Rich About RhythmOne RhythmOne is a market leader in multiscreen digital advertising solutions.?Led by advanced TV and powered by one of the most efficient and effective programmatic platforms, we provide innovative solutions for brands to connect with consumers - including YuMe by RhythmOne and RhythmInfluence - helping to drive real business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. Our full-stack, end-to-end unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform - inclusive of RhythmGuard, our proprietary brand safety technology - is focused on delivering scale, efficiency, performance, quality, and actionable data for demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Founded in 2004 in the United Kingdom, RhythmOne is headquartered in the United States and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com. ISIN: GB00BYW0RC64 Category Code: BOA TIDM: RTHM LEI Code: 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7348 EQS News ID: 772219 End of Announcement EQS News Service

