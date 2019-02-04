Powers Sports Memorabilia Announces Upcoming JJ Redick Autograph Signing

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Matt Powers, founder and owner of Powers Sports Memorabilia in Lee's Summit, Missouri, has announced the participation in an upcoming private autograph signing with former Duke star JJ Redick. Powers says that those who would like more information on the signing can do so on the company website. The signing is set to take place in February 2019, although no specific date has yet been given.

Powers says, "This is a very rare JJ Redick signing. Redick is Duke's all-time leading scorer and has many, many fans all over the country. Those who would like a memento of Redick's career can have any number of items with his officially authenticated signature on them."

Powers states that in order for customer items to be signed, those items must be received by Powers Sports Memorabilia no later than February 22, 2019. He states that his company will be able to provide customers with Duke leather logo basketballs and that there are a few Nike Duke jerseys currently available. Anyone who would like to order one of these items to have it signed by Redick should do so quickly as he fully expects this to be one of the most popular signings of the year.

"We will have a number of items that are available for the signing," says Powers. "If customers would like to send in their own items to be signed, photos are $69 and anything else that customers want to be signed will be $79." Powers says that inscriptions are also available for an additional $25 and that there is a $5 JSA COA cost. If you would like to purchase one of their items, signed Duke leather logo basketballs are $109 each with shipping and signed Nike Duke jerseys are $199.

Powers say that anyone who has questions about their items, the cost, or the time and date of the signing can call him at 650-888-7915 with any questions. Customer items that they want to ship into the company for the signing should be mailed to Powers Sports Memorabilia, 923 NE Woods Chapel Rd, Suite 203, Lee's Summit, MO 64064. Powers states that those who are interested in learning more or in seeing some of their past signings can view videos on YouTube.

Powers Sports Memorabilia provides customers with a wide range of sports fan products and signings. Powers states that when customers contact the company or send in an item to be signed, they deal with him directly. He is the sole operator of the company and states that he personally answers every phone call and every email. He states that all products are authenticated for the complete satisfaction of his customers. All items from Powers Sports Memorabilia come with a guarantee of authenticity and a Certificate of Authenticity is always provided.

Powers states that anyone who is interested in this or any other upcoming signing can visit his website to learn more. He continues to add that his goal is to provide sports fans with authentic memorabilia that they can cherish and pass down to future generations. He urges fans to get their items ready for the signing by the cut-off date so that they can "start their autographed sports memorabilia collection."

