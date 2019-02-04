Service providers will lose €1.9B to telecom fraud on the first day of MWC19 Barcelona. iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day, will be discussing critical strategies to mitigate fraud during the show. Stop by the iconectiv meeting room located in Hall Two Stand 201. Press and analyst interviews are available, and may be scheduled by emailing Sharon Oddy at soddy@iconectiv.com.

What: iconectiv will join leading technology providers, service operators and other key industry stakeholders at the annual MWC19 Barcelona conference. With a focus on 'Intelligent Connectivity,' iconectiv will discuss methods and best practices to intelligently manage fraud and assets. Located in Hall Two Stand 201, iconectiv will be discussing global network fraud and fixed asset management. Stop by the iconectiv booth to learn how to supercharge your asset management capabilities, fraud prevention strategies, and maximize your Capex spending. Who: John Haraburda, Principal Solutions Engineer Director at iconectiv will present "Tech Talks" of proactive fraud management at the iconectiv booth. Showgoers can attend to learn more about global network fraud and gain insights on the best practices for enhancing existing fraud management systems with proactive fraud systems. Haraburda has extensive experience in bringing revenue assurance and fraud solutions to the global market. He is responsible for managing critical business operations and spearheading business developments to help customers solve real world problems. When: February 25-28, 2019. Where: Fira Gran Via, iconectiv meeting room Hall Two Stand 201

