IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Jonathan Gear, President of Resources, Transportation and CMS, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for approximately 2:40 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the IHS Markit website at http://investor.ihsmarkit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event via the same website link.

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

