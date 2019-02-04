Dawn Hirsch Joins Dynata as Head of Global Human Resources

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, announces that Dawn Hirsch is joining the company as Executive Vice President, Human Resources. At a time when the company is undergoing rapid expansion and growth, Hirsch brings experience in organizational development and culture transformation, talent acquisition and development, creation of high-performance teams, and integration of acquisitions.

Before joining Dynata, Hirsch was Chief Human Resources Officer at HireRight. She also held senior positions at inVentiv Health, Lend Lease and Thomson Reuters. During her 10 years with Thomson Reuters, she held a variety of leadership roles including Global Head of HR for their Investment & Advisory and Sales & Trading Divisions, and Head of HR Americas Operations.

"Dawn will play a vital role in helping us realize our strategy to expand and grow our business as a global leader of permissioned, first-party data," states Gary S. Laben, Chief Executive Officer. "She will implement tools and programs that encourage the growth and development of current employees, resulting in the creation of an unparalleled culture to help us attract, hire, and retain the best talent."

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

