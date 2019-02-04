AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications, Inc. Announces Business Partnership with Cisilion

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, announces a strategic business partnership with Cisilion, a leading UK head quartered IT systems integrator and managed service provider specialising in enterprise networking, voice and collaboration, security, cloud & data centre and IT services.

The focus of the partnership between the two companies will be on delivering and enhancing the value of Microsoft Teams Phone System and Skype for Business. Altigen's solutions include Teams Direct Routing, a new Intelligent Call Routing application, workgroup call routing and queuing, as well as enterprise contact center applications. The combination of the solutions developed by Altigen and Cisilion's Unified Communications expertise enable the delivery of world-class communications capabilities to mid-size and large enterprise customers globally.

Cisilion has a proven track record of successfully implementing IT solutions for a global client base in over 70 countries. Cisilion design, implement, support and manage modern voice and collaboration solutions for more than 500 customers and have more than 250,000 supported users globally. Rob Quickenden, Cisilion's Chief Strategy Officer, said, "We have been working with Microsoft Voice for more than 8 years, since the days of Lync 2010. Today, Cisilion enables clients to leverage cloud or hybrid cloud communications to support agile and remote working. This connects their people, clients and customers through enterprise grade voice, video, mobile and meeting rooms experiences through solutions built upon Microsoft, Altigen, Polycom/Plantronics. We elected to partner with Altigen based on their unique ability to deliver value-add applications for both Skype for Business and Teams for both on premises and cloud customers."

Altigen Communications, which has long been developing all software communications built on the Microsoft stack, delivers a suite of advanced applications for Skype for Business and Teams. Paul Fullman, Altigen's Vice President of Microsoft Solutions, said, "The momentum for Microsoft Teams has been steadily growing for the past year. With many organisations now in the process of evaluating Microsoft Teams Phone System, it was critical for us to work with a top-notch partner to deliver Altigen's solutions. We're extremely pleased with such a quality company as Cisilion."

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, delivers a fully managed portfolio of Unified Communications services, including Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Private Cloud PBX, Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications, Web Chat, and SmartSIP Teams Direct Routing to enable SMBs and enterprises to seamlessly transition to the Modern Workplace. With thousands of customers around the world, Altigen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. Altigen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

Trademarks

Copyright 2014-2018 by Altigen Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. Product names, logos, brands, and other trademarks featured or referred to within this press release are the property of their respective trademark holders.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the Company's views of future events and financial performances, current expectations, beliefs, plans and assumptions, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitations, statements regarding the continued business opportunities with Microsoft Teams Phone System.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks related to Altigen's limited operating history. Please refer to Altigen's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTC Market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Altigen does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Paul Fullman

Vice President of Microsoft Solutions

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Email: paul.fullman@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534430/Altigen-Communications-Inc-Announces-Business-Partnership-with-Cisilion