Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Elizabeth McFadden has been named Deputy General Counsel for General Law and Management of the agency.

The Deputy General Counsel for General Law and Management provides daily oversight into representation of the Commission, its members and employees in litigation and advises the Commission and Divisions and Offices within the Commission with respect to general law responsibilities, personnel management and budget. The Deputy General Counsel for General Law and Management also serves as Managing Executive for the Office of the General Counsel.

Ms. McFadden comes to the SEC after over 15 years at the U.S. Department of Education. Since 2011, she has served as Deputy General Counsel at the department, where she advised the agency's senior leadership on complex legal issues, including the interpretation of Federal statutes and regulations, litigation strategy, agency policy, operations and procedures. At the Department of Education she focused on procurement, labor and employment law, FOIA and interagency agreements, among other areas. Prior to joining the Department of Education in 2003, Ms. McFadden practiced law at Dow Lohnes, first as an associate in 1991 and beginning in 2000 as a partner, where she represented private and public corporations on a wide range of legal matters including regulatory compliance, business transactions, rulemaking and litigation.

"We are excited to have Elizabeth join us at the Commission," said General Counsel Robert Stebbins. "I am confident that given her extensive experience and legal expertise, the Commission and its employees will greatly benefit from her legal counsel."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the dedicated team at the Commission," said Ms. McFadden. "I look forward to working with them toward advancing the SEC's mission for American investors and markets."

Ms. McFadden earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A.summa cum laude from Trinity Washington University in Political Science.