Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Care Outcomes Platform Subject of MHCA 2019 Keynote Address

Parallax CTO, Nathaniel T. Bradley to Deliver 2019 Keynote Address to Behavioral Health Leaders at MCHA's 2019 Winter Conference & Annual Meeting

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) ("Parallax" or the "Company"), an outcomes-driven connected healthcare company, announces that Parallax's CTO, Nathaniel Bradley will deliver the keynote address at the Mental Health Corporations of America ("MHCA") Annual Conference on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Opal Sands resort Clearwater Beach, Florida.

"Parallax Care, our industry first outcomes optimizing platform, features a patented and reliable evidence-based outcomes optimization technology that has been integrated with Parallax's Intrinsic Code to provide interventional medical and pharmaceutical adherence management systems," stated Nathaniel Bradley, Parallax's Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Bradley continued, "The technology represents a major shift in the use of artificial intelligence systems towards the effective use of behavioral healthcare know-how and data driven outcomes optimization. The Intrinsic Code is a software platform that was developed over 20 years, and proven out through extensive usage and case studies with MHCA member organizations in Behavioral Healthcare. The resulting patents and developed technology have given life to a system of remote patient care that reduces the cost of health care delivery by addressing patients' behaviors and their adherence to prescribed medical and pharmaceutical regimens and why it is the key to solving for and addressing the Worldwide crisis of chronic disease management. The development process and technology system of patenting and the essential licensing systems that work for MHCA member companies will be discussed along with the state of the art of behavioral healthcare innovation."

The MHCA Annual Conference is an invitation-only event that brings together the leading behavioral healthcare executives and practitioners.

About MHCA

MHCA is a national association of innovative, entrepreneurial behavioral healthcare organizations focused on the development of C-suite executives. Advancing innovation and entrepreneurship in behavioral healthcare by enhancing leadership and strategic connections. MHCA exists to equip and empower behavioral health leaders to rise to the challenges presented by a transforming healthcare delivery system. We value excellence, collaboration and innovation and actively seek out organizations and leaders exemplifying these characteristics for potential membership. We believe you become like those with whom you choose to associate yourself, and we intend to associate ourselves with only the most reputable and progressive behavioral healthcare organizations in the country. Our focus on excellence is why membership in MHCA is by invitation only. For more information please visit www.mhca.com.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

