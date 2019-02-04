QIAGEN delivers on full-year 2018 outlook FY 2018: Achieved 6% CER net sales growth to $1.5 billion vs. ~6-7% CER outlook and adj. diluted EPS of $1.34 ($1.35 CER vs. ~$1.33-1.34 CER outlook) FY 2018: Adj. operating income margin rises to 27% of sales from 26% in 2017 and operating cash flow rises 25% to $359.5 million Q4 2018: Net sales of $403.2 million +2%, +5% CER vs. ~6-7% CER outlook; diluted EPS of $0.26; adj. EPS $0.40 ($0.41 CER vs. ~$0.39-0.40 CER outlook)

Delivering 2018 growth from dynamic and disruptive Sample to Insight portfolio QuantiFERON-TB delivers 21% CER full-year growth Next-generation sequencing solution sales exceed 2018 target of $140 million QIAsymphony tops full-year target of 2,300 cumulative placements >300 placements of QIAstat-Dx multiplex syndromic testing platform in Europe First European placements of NeuMoDx fully integrated PCR systems

QIAGEN sets 2019 outlook for further growth in net sales and adjusted EPS

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced results of operations for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018, meeting the goal for full-year net sales and exceeding the goal for adjusted earnings per share while driving global expansion of its Sample to Insight portfolio of molecular testing solutions.

"We are pleased with the achievements of QIAGEN in 2018, delivering a performance in line with our outlook for net sales growth and exceeding our target for adjusted earnings per share. Our teams made outstanding progress on creating what we believe is one of the most dynamic and disruptive portfolios of Sample to Insight solutions for molecular testing," said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "Although we exceeded our target for adjusted diluted EPS, sales for the fourth quarter were softer, due mainly to changes agreed upon during the quarter in a third-party R&D project in Applied Testing linked to the divestment of the veterinary testing assay portfolio and our decision to accelerate the reduction of low-margin, third-party instrument service contracts to ensure service capacity for several new QIAGEN instrument systems, such as QIAstat-Dx and NeuMoDx."

