Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of claims management and environmental risk management solutions, has announced the launch of its newly designed website at http://www.globalrisksolutions.com. The completely revamped site features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality and enriched content areas to help clients make well-informed decisions about their claims and risk management needs.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our clients, partners, media and visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of Global Risk Solutions' products and services," said Kip Radigan, Co-Founder, President and CEO. "This website redesign truly reflects GRS' commitment to creating the best experience possible through our people, process and technology."

Global Risk Solutions will regularly enhance and update the new website with news on company developments, products and claims insights, as well as communications training and education events. Adjusters seeking information on GRS or wishing to join the GRS team can continue to access our Adjuster Portal through our new website.

Visitors are encouraged to explore our website and sign up to receive direct emails through the Contact Us page.

For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes and environmental impairment events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions on a daily basis.

