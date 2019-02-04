Saudi Falconry Festival Breaks New Guinness Records

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, February 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SFC has received registration certificate of King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival as the world's largest falcon racing tournament

King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival was announced as the world's largest falcon racing tournament with participation of a record 1723 falcons that have competed for 10 days (Jan 25 - Feb 3), the Guinness Book of Records reported on Sunday.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817663/Saudi_Falconry_Festival.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817662/Saudi_Falconry_Festival_Guinness_Records.jpg )



GBR official representative, Shida Subasi Jamissi, has delivered the official certificate confirming festival registration in GBR to Saudi Falcons Club executive director Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Hazimi in Malham, north of Riyadh.

The world record announcement was a new Saudi achievement in the world's largest falconry festival with a total cash pot of prizes valued at SR 17,630,000, amid wide participation of falconers from Saudi Arabia, GCC and the world.

"It is an honor to attend SFC competitions, in which 1,723 falcons have participated, a new category that was recorded according to the international standards," said Jamesi.

"The recognized standards state that there should be no threat to life and all participating falcons must be in good shape. After getting the accurate number from Statistics Dept., I can confirm that SFC was officially registered in GBR with 1723 falcons, as the world's largest falcons' tournament here in Riyadh on February 3, 2019," she added.

SFC has organized Al Melwah 400 meters competition which included rounds for Saudi falconers and international rounds, while 13 cup rounds were run Sunday to pick 39 winners. The winners of each round will receive SR 500,000, while second and third places will get SR 200,000 and SR 100,000 respectively.

Worth mentioning that, festival organization came after the unprecedented success of the Saudi falcon and hunting exhibition held last month, with great international and Gulf participation. The two events were organized by SFC, which was established by royal decree of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and under direct supervision by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.