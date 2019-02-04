The Board of Trustees at Robert College announced today that Adam Oliver, currently Vice Principal and Head of Schools at St. George's in Rome, Italy, will become the new Head of School at Robert College. Mr. Oliver will assume his position on July 1, 2019, succeeding Dr. Charles Skipper following the graduation of this year's senior class.

Mr. Oliver's appointment culminates a rigorous international search that included deep engagement with the Robert College community, in Turkey and abroad. In his academic career spanning two decades, Mr. Oliver has held leadership positions at state and independent schools in England and Italy. During the past seven and a half years as Vice Principal and Head of Schools at St George's, an independent school in Rome serving the British and international community, he helped students achieve the best results in the school's history, significantly outperforming global averages. In addition to his school duties, Mr. Oliver has served five years as Treasurer, Vice-President and President of the Italian International Baccalaureate Association. He is currently chairman of the Rome International Schools Association.

"Adam Oliver is the kind of leader that Robert College needs and deserves," said Jean Manas, the Chairman of the Robert College Board. "He is committed to creating a community where learning together is a pleasure, where we continue to foster curiosity, and where great teaching and profound learning is at the center of all we do."

Mr. Oliver, who is 51, studied English Language and Literature at St. Andrews University, where he received an MA with First-class Honors. After St. Andrews, he took his teaching certificate at Keble College, Oxford University. He completed the National Professional Qualification for Headship, the professional standard for head teachers in England, through the Institute of Education, which is part of University College, London. He also holds a Master's degree from St Edmund's College, Cambridge University in Creative Writing, for which he also received First-class Honors.

"I am absolutely delighted and very honored to have the opportunity to lead a school with the global profile and reputation of Robert College," Mr. Oliver said. "The Robert College community has already been incredibly welcoming and we look forward to sharing their commitment to academic excellence, holistic development and an education that values curiosity and the pleasure of learning."

Robert College is a co-educational high school founded in 1863 in Istanbul, Turkey. Admission is highly selective and based on the standardized high school entrance exam developed by the Ministry of National Education. RC graduates of approximately two hundred students each year continue their higher education at top-ranked universities in Turkey and abroad. Alumni from Robert College's earliest days have played key roles in a wide range of fields including politics, business, the arts, education and the sciences, in Turkey and around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005813/en/

Contacts:

Eren Kaya

+1 212-340-7061

Director, New York Office, Robert College of Istanbul

